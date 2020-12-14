UPDATE: KCSO identifies woman killed in northeast Bakersfield shooting

UPDATE (12/14): The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman killed in Friday’s shooting as 48-year-old Meranda Michele Batista.

UPDATE (12/12): Two people were killed in last night’s shooting in northeast Bakersfield, police confirmed.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were initially called to the home on Richland Hills Lane after receiving a report of an attempted suicide. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The department said the man was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A woman was found dead inside the residence. BPD said she appeared to have died as a result of gunshot wounds. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the department at 661-327-7111.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting at a home Friday evening that left one person dead and another wounded in Northeast Bakersfield.

A department spokesperson said officers were called to a home on Richland Hills Lane near Shelburne Drive for a report of a shooting at around 7:15 p.m. One person is dead and another was wounded, but their condition was not immediately known.

It is still unclear what led up to the shooting.

We will update this story as we learn more information.