Teen killed in Bakersfield apartment complex shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a teenager was shot and killed Wednesday night at an apartment complex on Q Street.

Officers and emergency responders were called to the 3800 block of Q Street for a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. Bakersfield police said the teenaged male was found in a vehicle in the apartment complex’s parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at the scene. A police department spokesperson said a shotgun was found at the scene.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

No suspect information was immediately available from police.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.