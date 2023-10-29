BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating the death of a man who was found with gunshot wounds on Planz Road Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Planz Road at around 7:45 a.m. for a report of a man down, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The unidentified man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

No description of a possible suspect or suspects was released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.