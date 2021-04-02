Man arrested for murder after woman’s death in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a woman’s death at an apartment complex in Southwest Bakersfield.

BPD was called to the complex late Thursday night just off Real Road and California Avenue, near Saunders Park, where the woman was found dead. On Friday morning, BPD announced 46-year-old Jared Oliver was arrested for murder. The victim will be identified by the coroner’s office.

BPD says the investigation is on-going and encourages anyone with more information to contact them at (661) 327-7111.