Police investigating homicide in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Wednesday evening in east Bakersfield.

The department said officers were called to a home on Latham Street near Dennis Court just after 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A man was found with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect information was immediately available and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.