UPDATE: Motel murder suspect arrested during armed robbery investigation

UPDATE 3/17/2021: The Bakersfield Police Department announced an arrest in the stabbing of 28-year-old Corey Thomas at the Motel 6 on Easton Drive. According to BPD, 23-year-old Jose Luis Valdez had been wanted in connection to the murder and was arrested when officers were investigating an unrelated armed robbery. Valdez had allegedly brandished a knife at a loss prevention officer after being caught stealing at a business.

Valdez was booked into Kern County Jail for murder and an additional charge of robbery. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Jesse Perez at 661-326-3593 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

UPDATE (12/16): The man has been identified as 28-year-old Corey Wayne Thomas, coroner’s officials said.

UPDATE: BPD said a man was killed in a stabbing at the Motel 6 on Tuesday night.

The department said officers arrived at the scene at around 8:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a victim of a stabbing. Officers found a man who had suffered multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he shortly succumbed to his injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investing a homicide at a motel in central Bakersfield Tuesday night.

Bakersfield Police is on scene at Motel 6 at 1350 Easton Drive.

This is a developing story.