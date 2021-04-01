Bakersfield police investigating homicide after man’s body found at Marsh Street home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home Wednesday night on Marsh Street in East Bakersfield.

The department said officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Marsh Street at around 9:45 p.m. to assist medical personnel at the home.

Officers found the body of 64-year-old Jean Baptiste Borda inside, and his death is being investigating as a homicide. No other details were provided about the incident.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.