BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday night in East Bakersfield.

Emergency responders were called to the area of King and Butte streets just after 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting and no description of possible suspects was immediately available.

We will update this story as we learn more information.