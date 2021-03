BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kevin Antrim, 30, appeared in court Tuesday to plead not guilty to a charge of murder.

Bakersfield Police arrested Antrim on March 5, when he was seen on Candy Street, reportedly covered in blood. BPD said Antrim barricaded himself inside a home but once officers were inside, a woman’s body was found. Her name has not been publicly released by the coroner’s office.

Antrim is due back in court later this month.