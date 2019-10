The death of the woman found behind Tommy’s Liquor’s on South Chester Avenue Saturday morning is being considered a homicide.

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking help from the community in finding a vehicle linked to what they are investigating as a homicide of 38-year-old Sara Marie Bustamante.

The vehicle is described as a 2011-2016 white Ford Focus, 4-door hatchback.

If anyone has information they are encouraged to contact Detective Carson at 326-3868 or BPD. at 327-7111