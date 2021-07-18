10-year-old killed, 2 others wounded in Arvin shooting

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — A 10-year-old was killed, a 12-year-old and another man were wounded in an overnight shooting in Arvin, and police are looking for the suspects.

Arvin officers were called to the area of North Hill Street between Stuart and Wilson streets at around 11:50 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting victim The department said officers found three people — a 29 year old man, a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old — suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 10-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, the two others were taken to Kern Medical for treatment.

Police said a witness followed the vehicle suspected in the shooting toward Bautista Street. The suspect vehicle became disabled, but the suspects fired at the witness’ vehicle, police said. Two male juveniles were reported to have fled from the vehicle and remain at-large.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the 10-year-old at a later time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Arvin police at 661-854-5583 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.