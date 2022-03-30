BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a Bakersfield resident on suspicion of murder following a fatal shooting on Sandra Drive Tuesday evening.

Officers with BPD found Andres Arevalo, 26, in the area of the shooting.

Around 7:22 p.m., officers responded to reports of assault with a deadly weapon on the 900 block of Sandra Drive. Upon arrival, they said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds lying in the road. The victim was declared dead on the scene.

Neighbors said they believed it was a domestic dispute.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation. BPD said they believe there are no outstanding suspects and a firearm has been recovered.

Anyone with information should contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.