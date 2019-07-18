After death of Taft man, family is forced to find new home for loyal companion

For the residents of Taft, Kenneth Terry, was regular churchgoer who lived a simple, modest life. When Terry didn’t show up to his regular church service time, friends began to worry. Everyone’s worst fear came true the morning of July 10 when an oil worker discovered Terry’s decomposed body about a mile off the road on 25 Hill Road.

Members at Calvary Temple Assembly of God in Taft knew something was wrong when Terry missed church two weeks in a row. One member of Terry’s church told KGET.com that he was always seen with his dog named Dog. Terry tied Dog in the back while he attended service; the two were inseparable.

When his brother Leo Terry went to check up on Terry at his home, Dog , was still there, waiting for his owner to return.

“He sits there and waits for Kenny to come home,” Leo Terry said. “He knows something is wrong.”

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department the death is still under investigation. The exact cause has yet to be determined.

“He was a long way from his house without his dog, Leo Terry said. “People that knows him knows that he would have never went without the dog.”

Now, the family is left with another heartbreaking task- finding a new home for Dog. Due to Dog’s unwavering loyalty to Kenneth Terry and holding out hope that his owner will return home, he has become increasingly agitated family members explained. Thus making it hard for family members to even get close to him.

The family hopes to find Terry’s dog a new home where he can roam around freely and try to live out his remainder of his life without his loyal companion. If anyone wants to adopt a dog with unwavering loyalty they can reach out to the Terry family at 661-900-4439. If the family cannot find a new home for Dog they will be forced to send him to the local pound.

In addition, if anyone has information pertaining to the death of Kenneth Terry they are urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.