BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An adult male was found dying Saturday at 1:30 a.m. after a shooting in East Bakersfield

According to a Bakersfield Police Department release, police officers responded to a shooting at 600 Baker St. and found the adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical aid was then sent to the victim’s residence but he was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The BPD is still investigating the incident and the victim’s identity will be released at a future time by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information for investigators on this homicide is advised to call Detective Jesse Perez at 661-326-3593, the BPD at 661-327-7111, or Kern Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.