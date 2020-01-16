A deadly start to the new year: 9 homicides in 16 days

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Just 16 days into the new year, Kern County has seen nine homicides.

On New Year’s Day the county’s first homicide took place at North Kern State Prison where an inmate allegedly assaulted another cellmate, leading to his death. Lawrence Tate, 63, was found unresponsive and rushed to an on-site medical building where he died. Tate was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder.

Just a day later, Fresno State freshman Nayeli Carrillo Gonzalez, 19, was shot and killed while sitting on a bleacher with a friend at Cesar Chavez Park at night in Delano. Gonzalez was on winter break at the time and was visiting family members in the area.

“We will be convening and putting a plan together to make sure we nip this violence in the bud and not allow it to continue,” Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said in response to the fatal shooting.

In Wasco, a 27-year-old man was shot and killed on Broadway Avenue and 12th Street on Jan. 3. Police say Ricardo Villegas died of multiple gunshot wounds with contributing factors of hypertrophic heart disease, obesity, and a fatty liver.

Back in Bakersfield, the first homicide of the year within city limits took place just blocks from the Garces Memorial Circle. Bakersfield Police found Dontae Maurice Lee, 38, dead in the 1100 block of 30th Street.

Just four days later a woman was found dead in her Golden Hills home near Tehachapi. On Jan. 8 deputies were called to the 21800 block of Quail Springs Road where Guadalupe Adams, 55, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head. KCSO identified the suspect as the victim’s son, Madison Adams, 27. He later died in an officer-involved shooting near the Nevada state line.

In Lamont, a triple homicide rattled the small agricultural community on Jan. 10. KCSO says three teens were found shot to death in a vineyard near Weedpatch Park. Valentin Ramirez, 16, Raul Fernandez, 17, and Adrian Ochoa, 18, were found dead about half a mile deep into a vineyard.

That same evening, McFarland Police were responding to a victim of a shooting near 5th Street. Police say William Joseph Lara, 36, was shot around 7 p.m.

Last year, Kern County saw a total of 96 homicides, down from previous years. However, this month’s homicide count of nine has already surpassed last January’s total of seven.

“There’s no definitive answer why homicide rates go up and go down,” Sheriff Donny Youngblood said in a studio interview with KGET. “We ride that wave but it’s deeper than just shootings … this is a social problem that we have to deal with in our society.”

Most homicides in Kern County take place in east and southern Bakersfield where most violence is linked to gun use and gang activity.

“Until we make that tide change on those problems starting with our youth,” Youngblood said. “Their character is defined by how they deal with adversity and you can’t just run to your child’s defense on every issue.”

At this point all cases are still under investigation. Head over to our KGET Homicide Tracker to stay up to date on all homicide cases.