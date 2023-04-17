BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 86-year-old Oildale man is being hailed a hero after he protected his neighbor from her schizophrenic son who attacked her with a shovel.

Eva Strickland said her schizophrenic son, who she alleges was on illegal drugs, was hallucinating when he came to her home, accusing her of keeping lottery winnings from him. That’s when things got violent.

On Friday morning, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of vandalism in a neighborhood on Barnett Street in Oildale. At the scene, deputies found a man dead who is identified to 17 News by his elderly mother as, James Strickland.

Eva Strickland said James came to the home with a large shovel asking for the lottery money he had won.

However, Eva says he’s never won any money.

That’s when James busted through the metal security door with the shovel and once he got through the door he pushed her down and moved forward to attack but that’s when her 86-year-old neighbor.

He shot and killed James on the spot.

Eva says she wouldn’t have survived if her neighbor wasn’t there at that time.

This is the 28th homicide this year.

Dr. Corey Gonzales, a licensed clinical psychologist, says mental health issues can be tricky. Especially those who are diagnosed with schizophrenia.

“Probably the most severe mental health condition you can have is schizophrenia,” Gonzales said.

Eva said her son basically committed suicide by attacking her that day. If the neighbor hadn’t stepped in she said the police would have gotten him. Eva said James was acting delusional.

“Delusions and hallucinations are the hallmarks of schizophrenia,” Gonzales said. “High instances of people with schizophrenia, about half of them also have a mood disorder. There can be substance abuse where they’re trying to self-medicate and about five to six percent of schizophrenics will die by suicide.”

No arrests or criminal charges have been made.