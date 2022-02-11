78-year-old man identified as victim in deadly Myrtle Street shooting

Bakersfield police investigate a shooting near 3rd and Myrtle streets.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner identified a 78-year-old man as the victim in a deadly shooting Thursday evening in central Bakersfield.

The man was identified as Joe Salazar Estrada of Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police were called to the a home near Myrtle and 3rd streets just after 7 p.m. Two people were shot and wounded. Estrada was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was listed as stable at a nearby hospital.

Police arrested a 24-year-old Dan Michael Ryan at the scene and was booked into the Kern County Jail on a count of murder and attempted murder. He is due in court on Feb. 15, according to Kern County inmate records.

