23-year-old man killed in Delano shooting on Wednesday identified

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A 23-year-old man killed in a shooting in Delano on Wednesday night has been identified, according to the Delano Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of 12th Avenue at about 8:37 p.m. for reports of an assault. When they arrived they found Nathaniel Obad, 23, a Delano resident, suffering from gunshot wounds. First aid was administered but ultimately Obad succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives were called to the scene and took over the investigation. Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Delano Police Department tipline at 661-721-3369.