BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead Sunday night on Eucalyptus Drive has been identified, according to officials.

Jacob Camarena, 21, of Bakersfield was identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3300 block of Eucalyptus Drive on Sunday just before 8 p.m. The coroner said Camarena was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details about the incident have been released by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Camarena’s death can call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.