1 dead, 1 rushed to hospital following shooting in Wasco

UPDATE (7:45 p.m.): One man has been pronounced dead and another was taken to a hospital following a shooting Saturday evening in Wasco, KCSO said.

The two men were shot in the 1500 block of G Street in Wasco just before 6:30 p.m., a spokesperson said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, the other victim was taken to Kern Medical for treatment. The second victim’s condition was not immediately known.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have been wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in Wasco, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the area of 16th and G streets in Wasco just before 6:30 p.m. Officials say deputies arrived and found two men with gunshot wounds. At least one of them with severe injuries.

No suspect information was immediately available, and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

We will update this story as we learn more information.