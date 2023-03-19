BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that happened on Normandy Drive and Sterling Road at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found one man and one woman both dead, KCSO said.

KCSO detectives are investigating at the moment and currently do not have any suspect information, but will give a press release at a later time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or to remain anonymous at 661-322-4040.