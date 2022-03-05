BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder after an alleged fight that led to a deadly shooting Friday night in Ridgecrest.

Ridgecrest police said officers were called to the 1500 block of South Porter Street just before 9 p.m. for a report of people fighting in the street and possible shots fired and someone calling for help.

Officers arrived and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the roadway. That person was pronounced dead at the scene and will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

According to police, when officers first arrived at the scene, a vehicle at the scene near the victim sped off and led police on a short pursuit. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. A second man at the scene of the shooting was also arrested.

The two men were identified by Ridgecrest police as: Brian Coykendall, 32, and Erwin Moore, 28. The two were both booked into the Kern County Jail for murder, according to Kern County inmate records.

Both are being held without bail and are due in court on March 8.

Anyone with information into the shooting is asked to call the Ridgecrest Police Department at 760-499-5100.