BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a March shooting in Delano that left a man dead, according to the Delano Police Department.

Delano officials said Thursday officers arrested McFarland residents Carlos Elizalde, 21, and Anthony Vargas, 18, in connection to the killing of Daniel Rosiles.

Officials said the shooting that killed Rosiles happened on March 16. Emergency responders were called for a crash at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Ellington Street and found Rosiles was wounded by gunfire. Rosiles was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but eventually died of his wounds.

Investigators said the shooting was possibly gang-related.

Elizalde and Vargas were identified as suspects and were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for murder earlier this month.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Delano Police Department Det. Contreras at 661-720-5532 or leave a tip anonymously at 661-721-3369.