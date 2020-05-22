19-year-old woman identified as suspect in deadly stabbing on East 9th Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police have identified a 19-year-old woman as the suspect in a stabbing that left a woman dead early Thursday morning.

Jennifer Maldonado, 19 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Police said they are looking for Jennifer Maldonado, 19, who is wanted for murder.

The department said officers were called to a report of a stabbing at around 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East 9th Street.

While the woman was being taken to a hospital, the vehicle she was a traveling in was involved in a collision at Mount Vernon Avenue and Niles Street. The unidentified woman died, but it appeared that she died from the stab wounds and not the collision.

Maldonado was identified as a suspect in the killing late Thursday night. She was described as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall, having brown hair, brown eyes, and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Maldonado’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.