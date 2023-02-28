LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old man died of his wounds following a shooting in Lamont on Tuesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency crews and deputies were called to the area of DiGiorgio Road and Wood Street at around 4:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

The 19-year-old was found with at least one gunshot wound, officials said. Medical responders treated the teen, but he died of his wounds at the scene.

This is the 14th confirmed homicide in Kern County this year, according to 17 News’ Homicide Tracker.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

No other information about possible suspects or what led up to the shooting was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.