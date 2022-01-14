18-year-old arrested for murder in deadly East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested an 18-year-old man for murder in connection to a shooting last weekend in East Bakersfield.

The department said Adan Martinez was arrested for the killing of Fernando Bustamante, 43, on Jan. 9. Bustamante was found shot multiple times in the area of Oregon and Miller streets and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Martinez was arrested Friday in the 3100 block of Jade Avenue and was booked into the Kern County Jail for murder and gang participation.

Martinez is being held without bail and is due in court on Jan. 19, according to an inmate database.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.