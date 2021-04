BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nancy Larson believes someone knows what happened to her 16-year-old niece, Marya Neufeld. And she fears it could even be someone who is close to her, who may just be afraid to speak up.

"We really want to ask any of the friends, if they were with her or seen her, they can at least, if they know anything, say something. I know too many people are scared to get their friends in trouble...but this is one of those times you need to tell somebody," Larson said during an interview at the Park at River Walk, with Neufeld's younger sisters Alana and Amelia at her sides, and her younger sister Madalyn standing just off-camera. The group, along with a friend and cousins of Neufeld, were all wearing shirts bearing her face.