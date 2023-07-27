BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a man in Oildale last month, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said deputies arrested the 15-year-old on Wednesday for the killing of Luis Adrian Navarro Ibarro, 20.

Navarro Ibarro was shot on June 25. Deputies were called to the 200 block of China Grade Loop at around 4 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Navarro Ibarro was found with traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen was charged with homicide, possession of a firearm and recklessly discharging of a firearm, according to a release.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.