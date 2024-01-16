BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 14-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a shooting last week in southwest Bakersfield by the coroner’s office.

The Kern County Coroner identified the boy as Jayden Henry Marvin Jackson of Bakersfield. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bakersfield police officers were called to the 6100 block of Provincetown Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Police described the victim to be in his teens.

The coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death.

The Bakersfield Police Department has released few details of the Friday morning incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.