BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Secret Witness is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrests of any suspects in connection to the quadruple homicide in Mojave in April.

The mass killing happened on April 30 at a trailer home on H Street in Mojave.

Deputies responded for a report of a shooting on H Street near Cerro Gordo Road at around 11:20 p.m. Four people were found shot. Three of them were pronounced dead at the scene, a fourth victim died at a hospital.

The four victims were identified as: Darius Canada, 31; Anna Hester, 34; Martina Barraza, 33; and Faith Rose Asbry, 20.

The Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday Kern Secret Witness is offering the reward for information that leads to the “arrest and successful prosecution” of any suspects in the killings.

The killings shook the small desert community leaving many to wonder about their safety as information about the case and investigation was hard to come by.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.