BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Friday evening in central Bakersfield.

Officers were called to 1st Street near Holtby Road at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Bakersfield police said a woman was found on the road with a gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting and no description for any possible suspects was made available.

The victim will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

The investigation at a later time. Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.