Lamont shooting leaves man dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has died following a shooting Saturday evening in Lamont, according to the sheriff’s office.

KCSO officials said deputies were called to the 9700 block of Primrose Avenue just after 5:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A man was found suffering from severe gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead by emergency responders.

No description of possible suspects was immediately available, but officials said a white vehicle was seen leaving the area following the shooting.

The victim will be identified by the Kern County coroner’s office at a later time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness

We will update this story as we learn more information.

