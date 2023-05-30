BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been one month since a deadly shooting in Mojave left four people dead on H Street near Cerro Gordo Road.

On April 30, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the shooting at about 11:20 p.m. Deputies found four people shot on the H Street property.

Three of the victims were shot and killed at the scene and one was pronounced dead hours later at Antelope Valley Hospital on May 1.

The victims are Darius Canada, 31, Anna Hester, 34, Martina Barraza Jr., 33, all of Mojave and Faith Asbury, 20, of California City, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Asbury was the victim pronounced later at Antelope Valley Hospital.

Asbury’s family told 17 News she was “very loved.”

On Barraza’s GoFundMe Page, she was described as always helping others before herself and she was a mother of five children.

It has been one month since the shooting, no arrests have been made and suspect information has not been released by the sheriff’s office. Several people have been questioned, according to the Associated Press but there is still no update on suspect information.

This has left the Mojave community questioning safety and details around the shooting.

Residents told 17 News they do not feel safe with a mass murderer on the loose. A KCSO Lieutenant said the community should not worry.

Sheriff officials believe this is an isolated incident and residents of Mojave should not be in fear.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.