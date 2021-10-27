1 man dead in Delano shooting, 1 other at large

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Early Wednesday morning, one man died from a shooting on the 2200-2300 block of Oxford street, according to a post on social media.

Around 12:28 a.m., Delano Police Department officers were dispatched to Adventist Health Department regarding two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Elishia Gonzalez, 19, of Delano, was shot in the upper torso and di not survive.

The other shooter was shot in the lower extremities and walked away from the hospital before Delano Police Department officials could arrive.

Investigators implore anyone with information about this case to contact the Delano Police Department or call the TIP Line at (661) 721-3369. You may remain anonymous.