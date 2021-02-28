1 killed, 1 wounded in Arvin shooting

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Arvin on Saturday.

The Arvin Police Department said at around 5:58 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Haven Drive and Grove Street after receiving reports of a man found laying on the ground in the area. When officers arrived, they found two men who had suffered gunshot wounds.

The man on the ground was unresponsive, the department said. Despite live-saving measures from medical personnel at the scene, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The second victim was conscious and was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital for further treatment, according to APD.

There is no suspect information at this time. This article will be updated if more information becomes available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the department at 661-854-5583.