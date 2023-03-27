BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after one man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in south Bakersfield.

According to a news release from BPD, officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex parking lot in the 600 block of Hosking Avenue, just east of Monitor Street, around 4:26 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived they found the shooting victim inside of a vehicle. He was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.