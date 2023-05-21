BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting in Oildale Saturday night left one person dead, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to Lincoln Avenue near Oildale Drive for a report of a shooting just after 9:30 p.m. One person — only described as a male — was found with traumatic injuries, the sheriff’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information about the incident was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.