1 dead in East California Avenue shooting: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting Friday night that left a man dead in east Bakersfield.

Deputies were called to the area of East California Avenue and Ogden Street just before 8 p.m. and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No information about possible suspects was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-310.

