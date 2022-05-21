BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died following a shooting Saturday morning in east Bakersfield near Mercado Latino.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Harold Way and Chamberlain Avenue at around 11 a.m. for a victim of a shooting. Deputies at the scene said one person was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting and no suspect information was immediately available.

Any one with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.