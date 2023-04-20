BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has died after he was shot in a cemetery in Delano Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to Delano Police Chief Tyson Davis, the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at North Kern Cemetery District on Austin Street.

The shooting happened among a group of seven friends during a visit to a gravesite when an argument and fight broke out. Someone in the group opened fire, according to Davis.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Kern Medical where he later died.

The victim’s identity will be released at a later time.

No suspect information has been released. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3369.

This is a developing story.