BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and another was wounded in an early morning shooting Saturday in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street West in Rosamond at around 3:15 a.m. Two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a second victim — only described as a male juvenile — was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.