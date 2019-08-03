1 dead, 1 wounded in Barlow Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead, another was wounded following a shooting in East Bakersfield late Friday night.

Kern County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene at around 11:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Barlow Street.

Sheriff’s deputies investigate a deadly shooting in the 1200 block of Barlow Street late Friday night.

Officials described the victim as a male. One other person’s wounds were described as minor.

The victim was not identified.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.

