1 dead, 1 wounded in Barlow Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead, another was wounded following a shooting in East Bakersfield late Friday night.
Kern County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene at around 11:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Barlow Street.
Officials described the victim as a male. One other person’s wounds were described as minor.
The victim was not identified.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.
We will update this story as we learn more information.