BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is dead after a shooting in northwest Bakersfield Tuesday evening, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to the 7200 block of Cranbook Avenue at 5:02 p.m. At the scene, deputies found a man with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation led to the arrest of one man, according to the sheriff’s office. Homicide detectives responded and began an investigation.

The victim’s name will be released by the coroner’s office at a later time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.