BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another in critical condition early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Bradley Avenue at around 3:20 a.m., according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

An unidentified man was found in the roadway with a gunshot wound, according to a statement. The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. A second man was found wounded and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said the second victim was in critical condition.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased victim at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.