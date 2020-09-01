Homeowner shoots a man he knew who breaks his side window

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –– A homeowner shot and wounded a man he knew who broke his side window with a baseball bat.

It happened last night around 6 at a home on Mirto court — that’s just off Ming Avenue between Ashe and New Stine roads.

A man broke the homeowner’s door window with a baseball bat. The homeowner pulled out a gun and shot the man multiple times.

He then called police to report a burglary. The injured man was taken to a local hospital with what police called moderate injuries.

“The investigation as to the actual facts that transpired outside the shooting and the initial contact between the resident and the person outside is still very much under investigation” Sergeant Robert Pair said.

Police told us today the two men are related, but wouldn’t specify the connection.

They also wouldn’t tell us why the man broke the homeowner’s window, or if he was able to get inside the home. Partner Matt Clark of Chain Law says these details will help determine if the shooter had the legal right to shoot.

“The fact that they know each other that’s an important fact,” Clark said. “If these two people have history together that might imply one way or the other it is reasonable for the homeowner to have fear of imminent bodily harm.”

Police have not released the identity of the either man involved in the shooting. No one’s been arrested.