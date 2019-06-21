Homeless advocates come together in Kern County summit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Over 300 community leaders and landlords gathered today for the second annual California Landlord’s Summit on Homelessness. The goal of the summit is to bring the community together to help combat the crisis.

“Once you’re homeless, it’s almost impossible to get off the streets, you’re in a daily survival mode, just trying to survive until the next day,” said Andy Miskiewicz.

Miskiewicz knows it from personal experience.

“I suffered from depression and anxiety most of my adult life and didn’t really realize it, it was just normal for me,” said Miskiewicz. “After being fired from a job I had a nervous breakdown and that kind of led to me being on the streets.”

The streets became home for the next five years, he says.

“I self-medicated with marijuana and methamphetamine which made the situation worse,” said Miskiewicz.

He didn’t think he would ever get off the streets until:

“I was able to find a landlord that took a chance on me,” said Miskiewicz.

Miskiewicz says he owes his success to that landlord.

“After I had a stable home environment I was able to start prospering and started working in the non-profit community and actually start working and helping other homeless people,” said Miskiewicz.

Today, he advocates for the importance of housing our homeless community. Along with Miskiewicz, hundreds of community leaders gathered at the Marriott on Thursday morning with a call to action for all landlords.

“Right now we have 21 individuals who are chronically homeless. that means they have been homeless for a long time, they have a disability,” said Jessica Janssen, community liaison for Income Property Association of Kern.

They qualify for housing vouchers, there’s just one problem:

“All they’re missing is that brick and mortar place to call home,” said Janssen.

Last year, landlords committed to making 60 units available following the summit. Community leaders hope they receive the same response again this year.

If you are interested in helping house a homeless individual, call Christina Parnell at 493-2578.