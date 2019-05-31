Homeland Security, FBI agents sweep neighborhood in Northeast Bakersfield

Federal agents were out in force in parts of Bakersfield on Thursday morning.

Viewer Beauford T Shimbucket sent photos to 17 News as the authorities entered the area in Northeast Bakersfield.

17 News viewer photo

17 News viewer photo

17 News viewer photo

17 News viewer photo

FBI and Homeland Security officers went into the neighborhood off Fairfax Road and Panorama Drive.

Few details were made public by officials contacted by 17 News.

An official with the Department of Homeland Security said no other information would be released Thursday, but that there is no threat to public safety.