Holiday Cottage going virtual this year to provide Christmas gifts to foster children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first virtual Holiday Cottage has been launched to gather donations that will go toward purchasing Christmas gifts for children in foster care, the Kern County Department of Human Services announced Thursday.

Because of COVID-19 safety restrictions, department staff will purchase gifts with money donated toward the endeavor instead of having the public physically buy the gifts themselves as in past years. At the end of December, the department will publish a list of all items purchased.

“This year, we need Kern County’s help now more than ever as we adapt our mission to fit within the current state of the world,” a department news release said.

Donations in any amount accepted, but $50 grants one foster child’s holiday wish, according to the release. To donate, visit www.kernpartnership.com and click on the “Give Here” button by Nov. 20.