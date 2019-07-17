Hochin Community Blood Bank distributes donated supplies for Ridgecrest residents

Members from Houchin Community Blood Bank distributed relief supplies collected for residents in Ridgecrest Wednesday.

The blood bank says staff and donors collected items for people who need them following two powerful earthquakes that hit the area earlier this month.

Houchin shared photos of staff unloading a truck of supplies.

Houchin is distributing those supplies at the Kerr McGee Community Center at 100 W. California Ave. in Ridgecrest.

The blood bank also said they are taking blood donations.

