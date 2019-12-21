Hit-and-run injures three pedestrians

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to the California Highway Patrol traffic page, three pedestrians were injured after being struck by a vehicle on 327 Roberts Lane at 9:20 Saturday morning.

The traffic page and witnesses of the incident say the driver of the vehicle was allegedly involved in a previous three-vehicle collision and fled the scene. The driver returned to the area shortly after, crashed with the pedestrians and fled again.

Bakersfield Fire Department and California Highway Patrol officers were on-scene investigating the collision.

We reached out to both agencies for more information, but have yet to hear back.

The conditions of the victims are unknown. The victims and the driver remain unidentified at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available.